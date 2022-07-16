3 Udaipur murder accused sent to judicial custody till August 1

The NIA has arrested a total of seven people so far over the gruesome murder.

Jaipur: A designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday sent three Udaipur tailor murder case accused to judicial custody till August 1, according to a government lawyer.

Riaz Akhtari, also known as Riyaz Attari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh were under NIA custody, and were produced in the court by a team of the anti-terror probe agency amid tight security.

“The court ordered to send them to judicial custody till August 1,” special public prosecutor T P Sharma said, adding the accused were being shifted to a high-security jail in Ajmer.

The NIA has arrested a total of seven people so far over the gruesome murder four of whom — Mohsin, Asif, Mohammad Mohsin and Wasim Ali — are already under judicial custody till August 1.

Kanhaiya Lal, the 48-year-old tailor, was killed by cleaver-wielding men — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad — at his shop on June 28 in Udaipur’s Dhan Mandi police station area over a controversial post on social media.

The two had posted a grisly video of the crime online. Both of them were nabbed in Rajsamand within hours of committing the crime. The rest five were arrested subsequently.

The NIA had taken over the case on June 29.

