30 firms building structures in lake areas, need HYDRA action: BJP MLA

Hyderabad: BJP MLA K Venkata Ramana Reddy has asserted that he possesses data on 30 companies constructing structures in lake areas, challenging the government to make HYDRA act against them.

He criticized chief minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders for lacking clarity on the issue of encroachments on water bodies.

He further claimed that the government is only addressing a few lakes while ignoring the broader problem of encroachment.

Reddy emphasized that people are under significant stress due to the actions of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), particularly following the demolition of the N Convention.

He argued that simply demolishing structures will not lead to the cleaning and protection of lakes. Reddy also challenged Revanth Reddy to match his commitment by contributing his entire salary as an MLA to assist those affected by HYDRAA’s actions.

He concluded by stating that if his allegations were proven false, he would resign from his position as MLA, urging the chief minister to direct officials to act against the identified companies.