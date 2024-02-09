30 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon: Israeli army

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 9th February 2024 10:58 am IST
Representative image

Jerusalem: Nearly 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF said that the rockets, which triggered sirens in Upper Galilee of northern Israel, landed in open fields. There were no immediate reports of casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF retaliated by firing artillery fire at the source of the rockets and conducting airstrikes on a house in Meiss Al Jabal in southern Lebanon, according to a report by Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news.

