‘30% sarkar’: Telangana Congress’ slogan against BRS govt ahead of polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress has decided to use the ’30 percent commission sarkar’ slogan against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, following their Karnataka counterpart’s ’40 percent commission government’ slogan used against BJP in the recent win.

The party will emulate collective effort, unity, social justice, and advanced campaigning as their mantra for success to defeat BRS in Telangana.

During a TPCC executive meeting, that was held on Monday, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that he was ready to climb down 10 steps in the interest of the party and called upon the party leaders to set aside their differences and work in unity to win in the upcoming Telangana polls.

Additionally, the AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre while asking the party leaders to ensure discipline, warned them of stern action if they get caught involved in any activity which would affect the party’s progress to win.

“The party leaders cannot do anything that would damage the party’s prospects, even by mistake. Also, having contacts and groups will not help in getting tickets,” said Thakre.

Thakre further told the leaders in the meeting that tickets will be allotted on the basis of hard work after getting reports through surveys while he asked them to actively gear up for the polls.