30 years of ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ to be celebrated by Britain’s Railway

Mumbai: As part of the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of modern railways in 2025, Britain’s railway network is set to commemorate 30 years of the iconic film “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.”

In a unique collaboration with Yash Raj Films, the initiative aims to highlight the unifying power of love through a special UK-India cultural celebration.

YRF will also be celebrating 30 years of “DDLJ,” one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, was extensively shot in the UK, with the iconic King’s Cross Railway Station serving as the backdrop where the film’s lead pair first meet and discover their deep love for each other.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Britain’s railway and YRF have announced a cultural collaboration to highlight the romance of train travel. YRF is currently producing a musical adaptation of “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge,” titled “Come Fall in Love – The “DDLJ Musical” (CFIL), set to premiere at Manchester Opera House on 29 May 2025, running until 21 June 2025.

As part of the collaboration, immersive activations will take place at Manchester and London railway stations, celebrating how love can unite cultures through the magic of Come Fall in Love and the iconic legacy of DDLJ.

“Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical,” an English language musical is being directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of DDLJ. It follows Simran, a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India in an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 English songs. The core team of CFIL is truly an amalgamation of East Meets West! Music is by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, and the book and lyrics are by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde).

In a statement, Suzanne Donnelly, Executive Director of Railway 200, shared, “We’re very pleased to partner with Yash Raj Films and celebrate the enduring romance of rail and the power of connection across the world. The railway has long inspired filmmakers and helped to shape our cultural landscape. Its bicentenary this year provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this hugely successful, rail-related Bollywood blockbuster and its new musical opening in the UK this summer.”

Talking about the same Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films stated “We are delighted to collaborate with Railway 200, as part of the railway’s 200th anniversary. YRF has always stood for bringing stories that are rooted in India, yet have a global footprint and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is a testament to that. To celebrate 30 years of DDLJ; we are bringing the stage adaptation of the movie – Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical to the UK! Our musical is set to have its UK premiere at the Manchester Opera House on May 29. One of the most iconic scenes of DDLJ was filmed at King’s Cross Railway Station, which we are showcasing in Come Fall In Love! So, this is the perfect moment for us to partner with Railway 200.”

Notably, “DDLJ” holds the record as the longest-running film in Indian cinema, having been continuously screened in Mumbai since its release in 1995.