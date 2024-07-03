3035 vacant jobs in TGSRTC to be filled soon as Telangana govt gives nod

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted approval to fill 3,035 vacant positions within the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

The positions to be filled include 2,000 driver roles, which are crucial for ensuring the smooth operation of the TGSRTC’s fleet. Additionally, 743 labourer positions will be filled, providing essential support for the corporation’s day-to-day activities.

The approval also covers the recruitment of 114 deputy superintendent (mechanic) roles, 84 deputy superintendent (traffic) positions, and 25 depot manager/assistant traffic manager roles. These positions will help maintain the efficiency and effectiveness of the TGSRTC’s operations.

Furthermore, the government has given the green light to fill 23 assistant engineer (civil) positions, 15 assistant mechanical engineer roles, 11 section officer (civil) positions, 7 medical officer (general) roles, and 7 medical officers (specialist) positions.

These specialized roles will contribute to the overall well-being and maintenance of the TGSRTC’s infrastructure and personnel.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed delight at the government’s approval, stating that this move will significantly enhance the public transportation system in Telangana.

He highlighted that the new recruits will further strengthen the public transportation network, especially with the increased demand due to the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, for which the corporation is also acquiring new buses.