307 evacuated in Hyderabad as Himayat Sagar gates remain open

Hyderabad: With frequent lashing of rains in the city and its outskirts, levels in the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar have again jumped almost to full level.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, August 16, reported that 307 people were relocated to safer places from low-lying zones in Malakpet, Rajendranagar, and Goshamahal after Himayat Sagar was released of water earlier this week, reported The Hindu.

Reservoir levels on August 16

Based on irrigation department statistics at 10:00 am on Saturday, Osman Sagar is standing at 1,786.45 feet against its full tank level (FTL) of 1,790 feet, with 3.103 TMC of water.

Himayat Sagar stands at 1,761.85 feet, against its FTL of 1,763.50 feet, with 2.578 TMC of water. With inflows of almost 4,000 cusecs, four gates of Himayat Sagar are open to release approximately 3,854 cusecs of water.

Heavy rains throw city life into a mess

The non-stop rain this month has already caused extensive waterlogging, traffic jams, and power cuts throughout the city. Officials stated that civic departments are on alert, with all units such as police, irrigation, and electricity boards collaborating to tackle the situation.

Special control rooms have been established in every zone, and rescue teams are on standby in susceptible pockets.

Low-lying bastis hit by Musi floods

Localities near the Musi River are hit the hardest whenever flood outflow from reservoirs is let out. Bastis like Moosarambagh kachcha basti, Chaderghat, Ghode ki Khabar, MS Maqta, and sections of Malakpet and Rajendranagar are among the worst affected annually.

Constricted alleys, encroached nalas, and faulty drainage keep these localities in water for hours on end, necessitating prolonged evacuations.

Residents here are not only displaced but also exposed to health risks. Since the Musi transits sewage in addition to floodwater, settlements placed on its banks are at risk of contaminated water, leading to increased diarrhoea, fevers, and skin diseases. Even with assurances of nala widening and riverfront projects of Musi, basti floodings are an annual experience.

Authorities on alert

Authorities have called for people residing in the catchment of the Musi River and other low-lying areas to exercise vigilance, as more inflows to the twin reservoirs can be anticipated if rains persist in the catchment regions.