31-year-old Indian expat take home over Rs 16L in Emirates Draw

Abu Dhabi: A 31-year-old Abu Dhabi based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of Dirham 77,777 (Rs 16,70,754) in the latest round of Emirates Draw.

The winner of the draw Mohammad Abdul Raheem Palakkavalappil Kappattakath bagged the mega prize after he matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Raheem shared his delight on winning whose lives have been positively impacted by this Emirates Draw.

“I was thrilled to receive a phone call from Emirates Draw, congratulating me on winning Dh77,777. It’s the first time I have won anything, even though I’ve participated several times. I can’t wait to pay off my loans and support my family,” Raheem told Gulf News.

The 100 Million Dirham Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.

The next draw will be broadcast live on Sunday, July 3 at 9 pm UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh50 pencil to support planting a coral polyp.