UAE: 2 Indian expats take home over Rs 16L each in Emirates Draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirham 77,777 (Rs 16,58,272) each in the latest round of Emirates Draw.

The winners of the Emirates draw Sanu Ms and Divya Sudevan bagged the mega prize after they matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates draw.

38-year-old Sanu Ms, who works as a purchasing representative in the construction industry, was overjoyed to have won the grand prize. He had decided to keep participating and hoped to win again soon.

“I’ve been going through a tough time lately and winning the Dirham 77,777 has lifted my spirits. I can now repay my debts and if there’s anything left, I’ll decide what to do with that amount later,” he said.

The other winner Divya Sudevan, who has been participating in the Emirates Draw since its launch nearly ten months ago, was delighted to win the draw.

The 100 Million Dirham Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.

The next draw will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 26 at 9 pm UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh50 pencil to support planting a coral polyp.