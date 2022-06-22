62-yr-old Indian bags over Rs 7 crore in in Dubai Duty Free draw

A 62-year-old Oman-based Indian man has won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 7,83,34,350) in Dubai Duty Free draw on Wednesday, June 22.

The winner of the draw John Varghese won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 392 after buying the lucky ticket number 0982, which he had purchased online on May 29.

Varghese, who hails from Kerala, India, works as a general manager for a consumer goods company in Muscat.

Also Read UAE: Two Indians take home Rs 21L each in Mahzooz draw

He is a father of two and frequent traveller who spent 35 years in the Middle East travelling between Dubai and Muscat.

“This is my first time to win in any draw, so I am really thankful for this great luck. Dubai Duty Free [is] going to be part of my life now,” Varghese told Gulf News.

Varghese plans to save big chunk of the prize money to his retirement, while a portion will go towards some charities, specifically those aimed at benefitting women and children.

Varghese, is the 192nd Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Other winners

40-year-old Thimmaiah Nanjappa, Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz CLS 53 4M AMG (Obsidian Black Metallic) car, with ticket number 0108 in Finest Surprise Series 1808, which he had purchased on June 3 on his way to Bengaluru for a vacation.

Also Read 2 Indian expats in Dubai win Rs 7 Cr each in Duty-Free draw

40-year-old Jameil Fonseca, Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R nineT (Night Black Matt/ Aluminium) motorbike, with ticket number 0238 in Finest Surprise Series 502, which he had purchased online on June 2.

36-year-old Shaik Abid Hussain Ansari, Indian national based in Sharjah won a BMW R 1250 R (HP Edition White/Blue/Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0091 in Finest Surprise Series 501, which he had purchased online on May 30.