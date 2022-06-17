UAE: Two Indians take home Rs 21L each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 21,26,098) in the 80th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Veera Pandian Paulsamy and Syamlal Lalu Baby— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, June 11.

Veera Pandian Paulsamy, who hails from Tamil Nadu, India, has been in the UAE for just under two years.

“I was thrilled to find out about my win and I could not thank Mahzooz enough for this breakthrough. I have two daughters and I want to give them the best education possible to enable them to make a mark in life. This win with Mahzooz has enabled me to do so,” Veera told Mahzooz draw.

The other winner Syamlal Lalu Baby, hails from Kerala, India, and is a self-confessed movie aficionado and works as a technician in Dubai.

Syam has been in the UAE for seven years, is thrilled, and he is still wondering how to spend the money that he won.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,26,06,852) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, June 18 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.