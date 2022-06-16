UAE: Newly-wed Indian expat wins Rs 16 lakh in Emirates Draw

Dubai: An Indian expat on Wednesday won Rupees 16 lakh in the Emirates Draw. He is among the seven persons to have won the lottery.

The expat identified as Kunal Naik received a call from a representative of Emirates Draw, informing him that he won the lottery. If not for the phone call, the news wouldn’t have reached Naik since the email from Emirates Draw went to the junk folder.

The Indian expat is from the accounting field. “It’s hard to describe how happy I am that I won Dh 77,777, especially since I tried a couple of times before but did not win anything,” Naik was quoted as saying by Gulf News. He further stated that a part of the money will be used to help his father, who will be retiring this month.

Last week, a 31-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 21,26,067) in the 79th Mahzooz weekly draw.