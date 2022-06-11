UAE: Two Indian expats win over Rs 16L each in Emirates Draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of 77,777 Dirham (Rs 16,54,946) each in the latest round of Emirates Draw.

The winners of the Emirates draw Sivy Abraham and Aneesh Mon have bagged the mega prize after they matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates draw.

32-year-old Sivy Abraham, who works as an operations manager in the health sector, has bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 1867873 was picked in the lucky draw on Sunday, June 5.

Sivy plans to divide his winnings between his parents, charity, and into a savings pot.

“My family was very happy and excited when I told them that I had won, especially since we all support one another. I’m going to keep participating and I hope that I’ll win the grand prize one day, although I’m not sure what I’ll do if that happens,” Emirates draw quoted Sivy.

The other winner Aneesh Mon, who hails from Kerala India, and works as a bus driver in Dubai, has won the grand prize after his ticket number 1810818 was picked in the lucky draw on Sunday, May 29.

Aneesh is also a regular Emirates draw participant and was delighted to win the draw.

“My friends and I, jointly have been participating and continued to do so. We are very happy and thankful to Emirates draw. Our goal is to win 100 Million Dirham,” Aneesh told Emirates draw.

The 100 Million Dirham Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.

The next draw will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 12 at 9 pm UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh50 pencil to support planting a coral polyp.