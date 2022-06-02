31-year-old Palestinian journalist killed by Israeli forces

A 31-year-old Palestinian journalist was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces, in the city of Hebron, West Bank on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

A Palestinian woman identified as Ghofran Warasnah, was shot in the upper body with live bullets, and she was taken to Al-Ahly Hospital in Hebron, and her death was later announced.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the Israeli army obstructed its crews who tried to rescue the young woman for about half an hour before they could transfer her to a hospital in Hebron.

مكتب إعلام الأسرى: "ارتقاء الأسيرة المحررة غفران وراسنة (31 عاما) بعد إطلاق جنود الاحتلال النار عليها أمام مدخل مخيم العروب شمال الخليل".#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/8gtVXOAmuU — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 1, 2022

A statement by the Israeli forces claimed that the young woman approached a number of his soldiers at the entrance to the camp, carrying a knife, and they shot her directly.

Maryam Muhaisen, the mother of the martyred said in an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher, that the story promoted by Israel that her daughter tried to stab a soldier was false, stressing that her daughter was on her way to her workplace, and she was liquidated in cold blood.

Maryam Muhaisin further said that her daughter was not carrying a weapon, that all she had with her was her personal and press card, and that one of the occupation soldiers shot her for no reason.

As per the media reports, the Israeli forces attacked the funeral procession at the entrance to al-Arrub, and the soldiers assaulted a number of participants and tried to prevent them from entering the camp, to reach the town of Sheikh al-Arrub, the birthplace of the martyr, and fired sound bombs at

منع الجنود مرور الموكب وأطلقوا قنابل صوت.. هكذا كان تشييع جثمان الشهيدة غفران وراسنة، اليوم. pic.twitter.com/2XTkJGkXMH — Ultra Palestine – الترا فلسطين (@palestineultra) June 1, 2022

According to the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC), the Israeli forces arrested Rasna last January, before releasing her last April.

Maryam Muhaisin stressed that the martyr Ghofran one day dreamed of having the opportunity to belong to Al-Jazeera, and she was a good follow-up to the news bulletins presented on it.

The martyr, a graduate of the Journalism and Media Department from Hebron University in 2010, worked intermittently in the journalism profession, and a new press career was supposed to start on Wednesday, June 1 with Dream Radio in Hebron.

Palestinian condemn the killing of Ghofran Warasnah

Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said on his Facebook account, “Just as they executed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh today they execute a graduate of journalism and the young liberated captive, Ghufran Haroun and Rasna with a bullet to the chest.”

Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh condemned the “horrific crime”.

Shtayyeh held “the occupation fully responsible for the repercussions of this crime,” and called on the international community “to exercise actions and activate international resolutions to boycott the occupying state and punish the perpetrators.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned “in the strongest terms the heinous crime of field execution”, and considered it “an extension of a long and continuous series of field execution crimes.”

الخارجية والمغتربين// تدين جريمة اعدام الشهيدة غفران وتعتبرها ضحية صمت الجنائية الدوليةhttps://t.co/KHrH5jC1Ta — State of Palestine – MFA (@pmofa) June 1, 2022

For its part, the Human Rights Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization called on the world to “stand, in fairness to humanity, in the face of the systematic executions practiced by the occupation.”

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.