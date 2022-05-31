32 foreign nationals detained in Bengaluru for staying illegally

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police in a crackdown on foreigners staying illegally in Bengaluru, have detained 32 foreigners including 13 women, the police said on Tuesday.

Police sources said that all the foreign nationals are from African countries, especially from Nigeria. The raids were conducted on Monday in Kothanur, Bagalur, Amrutahalli, Sampigehalli, Yelahanka, Chikkajala and other places.

The raids are being conducted to nab foreigners who are involved in cyber crimes, drug peddling and frauds.

The accused persons did not have valid documents and most of them had claimed to be students. The police are verifying their claims and involvement in crimes. Police sources said that the raids will continue.

The raids were conducted following seizure of Rs 52 crore worth of heroin by the NCB after arresting a man from Nigeria who operated from New Delhi.

The police had also initiated legal action against landlords who rented or leased out their residential houses to foreigners without proper documents and police verification.