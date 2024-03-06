32-year-old bludgeoned to death in Bollaram, police probe on

He was identified as Yadagiri, a resident of Bollaram

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th March 2024 4:58 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was found dead in IDA Bollaram town of Sangareddy district in the early hours of Wednesday, March 6.

The deceased was identified as Yadagiri, a resident of Bollaram. Authorities said that Yadagiri had suffered fatal injuries. His head was bludgeoned with stones by unknown assailants. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Police have filed a case into the incident and investigations are underway.

Inspector Sudheer Reddy, according to a local English daily, said that the investigative team was reviewing CCTV footages to determine the identity of the assailants. The body of Yadagiri has been shifted to Government Hospital Patancheru for postmortem examination.

