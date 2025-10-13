33-year-old woman succumbs to injuries after rape in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after she was reportedly raped by an unidentified person in Telangana.

According to media reports, the heinous crime took place at Kulcharam in Medak on Friday night.

Woman found in open area in Telangana

The woman, who was a labourer, had left her residence on Friday, October 10. However, she did not return home in the evening.

On Saturday, she was found in an open area. Although the woman was tied to a tree, she was alive.

Upon getting the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted her to a hospital.

Died while undergoing treatment

Although doctors tried to save her, the woman died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night.

As per the preliminary investigation, police said that she was raped and abandoned by the accused.

During the investigation, it was found that the Telangana woman was suffering from injuries on her head and other parts of her body.

Based on a complaint lodged by her family members, a case has been registered.

The police are analyzing CCTVs to trace the accused.