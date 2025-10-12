Schools in Hyderabad gear up for Diwali 2025 holidays

After the holidays, the schools are going to conduct SA I exams.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2025 10:10 am IST
Schools in Telangana
Representational image

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad are gearing up for the long weekend due to holidays in view of Diwali 2025.

As per the Telangana government calendar, the holiday falls on Monday, October 20.

SA I exams

After the holidays for Diwali 2025, the schools in Hyderabad and other districts of the state are going to conduct SA I exams.

As per the academic calendar, the SA I exams will be held from October 24 to 31, 2025.

Diwali holidays for schools in Hyderabad

Although the Telangana government calendar listed October 20 as the holiday for the festival, some schools may declare more than one holiday.

Last month, schools in the city were closed for 13 days, i.e., from September 21 to October 3 for Dasara vacation.

Official holiday in many countries

Diwali, which is one of the prominent festivals in India, is celebrated across the world. Not only schools in Hyderabad but all most all educational institutions will declare holidays for Diwali 2025.

Apart from India, it is recognized as an official holiday in many countries.

The following is the list of the countries where it is recognized as an official holiday:

  1. Fiji
  2. Guyana
  3. India
  4. Malaysia
  5. Mauritius
  6. Myanmar
  7. Nepal
  8. Pakistan
  9. Singapore
  10. Sri Lanka
  11. Suriname, and
  12. Trinidad and Tobago

