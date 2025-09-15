33 Yemini journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on newspaper offices

The airstrike hit the headquarters of September 26 and Yemen newspapers, completely destroying the buildings

Israeli airstrike in Yemen. Thirty-three journalists have been killed

At least 33 journalists have been reportedly killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa, officials said on Monday, September 15.

The airstrike hit the headquarters of September 26 and Yemen newspapers, completely destroying the buildings, Saba News Agency reported.

Condemning the attack as a heinous crime and calling the United Nations, the Security Council, and world media fraternity, a joint statement from the media publishers read, “This is part of a series of attacks aimed at silencing the voice of truth.”

Yemini journalists killed

  1. Abdulaziz Yahya Yahya Sheikh
  2. Yousef Ali Yahya Shamsuddin
  3. Ali Naji Saeed Al-Shara’i
  4. Sami Mohammed Hussein Al-Zaidi
  5. Mohammed Ismail Hazam Al-Omeisi
  6. Murad Mohammed Ali Al-Faqih
  7. Ali Mohammed Ahmed Al-Faqih
  8. Abdulqawi Mohammed Saleh Al-Asfour
  9. Bashir Hussein Ahsan Dablan
  10. Arif Ali Abdo Al-Samhi
  11. Mohammed Hamoud Ahmed Al-Matari
  12. Abdul Wali Abdo Hussein Al-Najjar
  13. Abdo Taher Musleh Al-Saadi
  14. Abdul Aziz Saleh Ahmed Shas
  15. Abdullah Mohammed Abdo Al-Harazi
  16. Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Al-Zakri
  17. Zuhair Ahmed Mohammed Al-Zakri
  18. Mohammed Abdo Yahya Al-Sanfi
  19. Mohammed Al-Azzi Ghaleb Al-Harazi
  20. Jamal Firas Ali Al-Adhi
  21. Essam Ahmed Murshid Al-Hashidi and his son, Abdul Wali Essam
  22. Salim Abdullah Abdo Ahmed Al-Watiri
  23. Abbas Abdul Malik Mohammed Al-Dailami
  24. Lutf Ahmed Nasser Hadiyan
  25. Qais Abdo Ahmed Al-Naqeeb
  26. Mohammed Ali Hamoud Al-Dawi
  27. Faris Abdo Ali Al-Rumaisa
  28. Abdulrahman Mohammed Mohammed Jaman
  29. Ali Mohammed Ali Al-Aqel
  30. Amal Mohammed Ghaleb Al-Manakhi
  31. Abdullah Mahdi Abdullah Al-Bahri

Israel’s targeting of Iran-backed rebels in Yemen has damaged residential areas, leaving many houses in ruins and residents without help from authorities and unable to afford repairs on their own.

As many as 46 people, including 11 women and five children, were killed. Most of the casualties were in Sanaa.

The Israeli strikes followed a drone launched by the Houthi rebels that breached Israel’s multilayered air defences and slammed into a southern Israeli airport, blowing out glass windows and injuring one person.

Israel has previously launched waves of airstrikes in response to the Houthis’ firing missiles and drones at Israel. The Houthis say they are supporting Hamas and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for over 22 months, saying they are attacking in solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza.

Houthi leader Mahdi al-Mashat vowed on Wednesday to continue the attacks, warning Israelis to “stay alarmed since the response is coming for sure.”

