33 Yemini journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on newspaper offices

At least 33 journalists have been reportedly killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa, officials said on Monday, September 15.

The airstrike hit the headquarters of September 26 and Yemen newspapers, completely destroying the buildings, Saba News Agency reported.

Condemning the attack as a heinous crime and calling the United Nations, the Security Council, and world media fraternity, a joint statement from the media publishers read, “This is part of a series of attacks aimed at silencing the voice of truth.”

Yemini journalists killed

Abdulaziz Yahya Yahya Sheikh Yousef Ali Yahya Shamsuddin Ali Naji Saeed Al-Shara’i Sami Mohammed Hussein Al-Zaidi Mohammed Ismail Hazam Al-Omeisi Murad Mohammed Ali Al-Faqih Ali Mohammed Ahmed Al-Faqih Abdulqawi Mohammed Saleh Al-Asfour Bashir Hussein Ahsan Dablan Arif Ali Abdo Al-Samhi Mohammed Hamoud Ahmed Al-Matari Abdul Wali Abdo Hussein Al-Najjar Abdo Taher Musleh Al-Saadi Abdul Aziz Saleh Ahmed Shas Abdullah Mohammed Abdo Al-Harazi Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Al-Zakri Zuhair Ahmed Mohammed Al-Zakri Mohammed Abdo Yahya Al-Sanfi Mohammed Al-Azzi Ghaleb Al-Harazi Jamal Firas Ali Al-Adhi Essam Ahmed Murshid Al-Hashidi and his son, Abdul Wali Essam Salim Abdullah Abdo Ahmed Al-Watiri Abbas Abdul Malik Mohammed Al-Dailami Lutf Ahmed Nasser Hadiyan Qais Abdo Ahmed Al-Naqeeb Mohammed Ali Hamoud Al-Dawi Faris Abdo Ali Al-Rumaisa Abdulrahman Mohammed Mohammed Jaman Ali Mohammed Ali Al-Aqel Amal Mohammed Ghaleb Al-Manakhi Abdullah Mahdi Abdullah Al-Bahri

Israel’s targeting of Iran-backed rebels in Yemen has damaged residential areas, leaving many houses in ruins and residents without help from authorities and unable to afford repairs on their own.

As many as 46 people, including 11 women and five children, were killed. Most of the casualties were in Sanaa.

The Israeli strikes followed a drone launched by the Houthi rebels that breached Israel’s multilayered air defences and slammed into a southern Israeli airport, blowing out glass windows and injuring one person.

Israel has previously launched waves of airstrikes in response to the Houthis’ firing missiles and drones at Israel. The Houthis say they are supporting Hamas and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for over 22 months, saying they are attacking in solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza.

Houthi leader Mahdi al-Mashat vowed on Wednesday to continue the attacks, warning Israelis to “stay alarmed since the response is coming for sure.”