33 Yemini journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on newspaper offices

At least 33 journalists have been reportedly killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa, officials said on Monday, September 15.
The airstrike hit the headquarters of September 26 and Yemen newspapers, completely destroying the buildings, Saba News Agency reported.
Condemning the attack as a heinous crime and calling the United Nations, the Security Council, and world media fraternity, a joint statement from the media publishers read, “This is part of a series of attacks aimed at silencing the voice of truth.”
Yemini journalists killed
- Abdulaziz Yahya Yahya Sheikh
- Yousef Ali Yahya Shamsuddin
- Ali Naji Saeed Al-Shara’i
- Sami Mohammed Hussein Al-Zaidi
- Mohammed Ismail Hazam Al-Omeisi
- Murad Mohammed Ali Al-Faqih
- Ali Mohammed Ahmed Al-Faqih
- Abdulqawi Mohammed Saleh Al-Asfour
- Bashir Hussein Ahsan Dablan
- Arif Ali Abdo Al-Samhi
- Mohammed Hamoud Ahmed Al-Matari
- Abdul Wali Abdo Hussein Al-Najjar
- Abdo Taher Musleh Al-Saadi
- Abdul Aziz Saleh Ahmed Shas
- Abdullah Mohammed Abdo Al-Harazi
- Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Al-Zakri
- Zuhair Ahmed Mohammed Al-Zakri
- Mohammed Abdo Yahya Al-Sanfi
- Mohammed Al-Azzi Ghaleb Al-Harazi
- Jamal Firas Ali Al-Adhi
- Essam Ahmed Murshid Al-Hashidi and his son, Abdul Wali Essam
- Salim Abdullah Abdo Ahmed Al-Watiri
- Abbas Abdul Malik Mohammed Al-Dailami
- Lutf Ahmed Nasser Hadiyan
- Qais Abdo Ahmed Al-Naqeeb
- Mohammed Ali Hamoud Al-Dawi
- Faris Abdo Ali Al-Rumaisa
- Abdulrahman Mohammed Mohammed Jaman
- Ali Mohammed Ali Al-Aqel
- Amal Mohammed Ghaleb Al-Manakhi
- Abdullah Mahdi Abdullah Al-Bahri
Israel’s targeting of Iran-backed rebels in Yemen has damaged residential areas, leaving many houses in ruins and residents without help from authorities and unable to afford repairs on their own.
As many as 46 people, including 11 women and five children, were killed. Most of the casualties were in Sanaa.
The Israeli strikes followed a drone launched by the Houthi rebels that breached Israel’s multilayered air defences and slammed into a southern Israeli airport, blowing out glass windows and injuring one person.
Israel has previously launched waves of airstrikes in response to the Houthis’ firing missiles and drones at Israel. The Houthis say they are supporting Hamas and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for over 22 months, saying they are attacking in solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza.
Houthi leader Mahdi al-Mashat vowed on Wednesday to continue the attacks, warning Israelis to “stay alarmed since the response is coming for sure.”