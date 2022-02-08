34 Singareni mines facing closure, says Union coal minister

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi stated in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that 34 mines in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) lost money in 2020-21.

In response to a question from Tiruchi Siva, Prahlad Joshi stated that 34 mines in Singareni were losing money in 2020-21. Bhadradri-Kothagudem 2 points, Peddapalli 9 points, Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli 5 points, Komarambheem-Asifabad 1 point, and Mancherial 17 points.

He remarked that 231 mines in Coal India Limited (CIL) were losing money in the fiscal year 2020-21. However, he stated that the profits from profitable mines exceeded the losses from loss-making mines. When asked about the overall choices in the Glasgow Climate Pact, the Union Minister stated that the decisions did not compel the phase-out of coal power and did not specify any deadlines for the phase-out.

Furthermore, the Glasgow Climate Pact simply urged signatories to expedite efforts to phase out unabated coal power in accordance with national conditions, while acknowledging the need for assistance for an equitable transition. The Paris Agreement, he said, is a multinational pact aimed at combating climate change. He stated that India has made a commitment to renewable energy.

Singareni supplied coal to around 2,000 companies in the state. These 2,000 industries would not obtain coal if it was privatised, adding that Telangana’s growth would suffer as a result.