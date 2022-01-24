36 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad

SCR also cancelled 37 MMTS trains from January 19 to 23.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th January 2022 1:40 pm IST
Validity of MMTS season tickets extended to compensate non-functional days
(File Photo)

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 36 MMTS trains in Hyderabad on Monday due to operational reasons and maintenance activity.

Nine services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled.

The authorities have also cancelled eight service between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and eight services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.

MS Education Academy

One service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli have also been cancelled.

The SCR has cancelled MMTS trains almost every day during last one week due to operational reasons and track maintenance activity.

Out of 79 service, 36 were cancelled on January 17.

A total of 22 trains were cancelled on January 18 on Lingampalli-Hyderabad and Falaknuma-Lingampalli routes.

SCR also cancelled 37 MMTS trains from January 19 to 23.

Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) connect twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts. The popular suburban trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button