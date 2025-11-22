37 Maoists surrender before Telangana DGP amid intensified anti-Maoist operations

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd November 2025 2:04 pm IST
A representational image used to depict Maoists
Hyderabad: In yet another major surrender, 37 Maoists are surrendering before the Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy in the city on Saturday, November 22.

The Maoists are of different ranks and were underground for several years.
Several high-profile Maoists have surrendered in Telangana in recent months.

The Union government set a deadline of March 2026 to end the Maoist movement in the city.

A few hundred Maoists were killed in “Exchange of Fire”, in different States in the past few months.

