37 Maoists surrender before Telangana DGP amid intensified anti-Maoist operations

Hyderabad: In yet another major surrender, 37 Maoists are surrendering before the Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy in the city on Saturday, November 22.

The Maoists are of different ranks and were underground for several years.

Several high-profile Maoists have surrendered in Telangana in recent months.

The Maoists are surrendering large numbers in view of major operations launched by security forces in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The Union government set a deadline of March 2026 to end the Maoist movement in the city.

A few hundred Maoists were killed in “Exchange of Fire”, in different States in the past few months.