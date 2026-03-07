37-year-old nurse ends life in Hyderabad over financial issues

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th March 2026 11:06 am IST
Image of a noose hanging against a brick wall, symbolising a tragic death related to financial distress.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old male staff nurse died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally on Friday, March 6, as he was allegedly distressed over financial issues.

The deceased was identified as Kamireddy Venkateshwar Reddy, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar locality. According to the police, Reddy returned home on March 5 in intoxicated, he told his family that he would sell land to pay off a debt.

He went inside the room and locked the door. Reddy’s wife and daughter slept in another room while his mother slept in the hall. At 6:00 AM on Friday, when his wife knocked on the door, there was no response.

The wife then contacted the police, who arrived at the spot and found Reddy dead. A case was registered and the investigatin is underway.

