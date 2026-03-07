Distressed over exam, intermediate student ends life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Distressed over poor performance in an exam 17-year-old intermediate student died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Keesara on March 5.

The student was identified as N Gautham Reddy, he took the extreme step at his residence while his parents were away. When Gautam’s mother tried to contact him over the phone, there was no response.

The woman asked her neighbours to check on Gautham, who had found the student dead. The Keesara police registered a case and the invetigtion is underway.

Previous incident

In a similar incident in October 2025, a 17-year-old intermediate student died by suicide at his residence in Chatrinaka.

The deceased, identified as P Akash Krishna, lived with his parents at Phoolbagh Chaman in Chatrinaka. According to the police, Akash went into his room late in the evening and did not come out for a long time. When his father, P Bala Krishna, tried to call him, there was no response.

Suspecting something was wrong, the father broke open the door and found Akash hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately alerted the police and emergency services.