38 Maoist surrender in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: A total of 38 members associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) party surrendered before Bhadradri-Kothagudem Superintendent of police on Friday, May 9.

The group included two party members, 16 militia members, seven Village Committee Members (VCMs), six Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS) members, three Chetna Natya Manch (CNM) members, and four Guerrilla Revolutionary Districts (GRDs) members.

They expressed their decision to abandon naxalism and embrace a peaceful life with their families.

On May 6, fourteen Maoists of various ranks surrendered before Bhadradri-Kothagudem, the superintendent of police.

Among the surrendered were two Area Committee Members (ACMs), four Party Members, four Village Committee Members (VMCs), three Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) members, and one member of the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS).

Also Read Fourteen Maoists surrender in Bhadradri Kothagudem

On April 24, 4 Maoists in Telangana’s Warangal surrendered amid an anti-naxal operation on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The inspector general of police, Chandrasekhar Reddy, presented the surrendered persons to the media and announced that each of them was being given Rs 25,000 as immediate financial assistance.





