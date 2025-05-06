Fourteen Maoists surrender in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: Fourteen Maoists of various ranks surrendered before Bhadradri-Kothagudem, the superintendent of police, on Tuesday, May 6, choosing to return to peaceful life with their families.

Among the surrendered were two Area Committee Members (ACMs), four Party Members, four Village Committee Members (VMCs), three Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) members, and one member of the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS).

The Superintendent of police, during a press conference, stated that the surrender came after the individuals became aware of the rehabilitation and welfare measures available for former Maoists. He welcomed their decision and assured that the police would extend all support for their reintegration into society.

On April 24, 4 Maoists in Telangana’s Warangal surrendered amid an anti-naxal operation on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The inspector general of police, Chandrasekhar Reddy, presented the surrendered persons to the media and announced that each of them was being given Rs 25,000 as immediate financial assistance.

