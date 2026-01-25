399 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 399 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special drive on January 23 and 24.

Among those arrested, 321 were two-wheeler drivers, 31 were three-wheeler riders, and 47 were four-wheeler and heavy vehicle drivers. As many as 156 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 51-100, 91 had a BAC of 101-150, 74 had a BAC of 30-50, 43 had a BAC of 151-200, 17 recorded to 201-250, 10 had a BAC above 300 and eight had a BAC of 251-300.

“There will be zero tolerance on drunk and drive violations, and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police,” the traffic police said in a statement.

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment and a fine.