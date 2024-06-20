39M tonnes of debris generated by Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip: UN

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said that the ongoing Israeli attacks on residential areas in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, have generated around 39 million tonnes of debris.

This came in a report published by UNEP on Tuesday, June 18, regarding the environmental impact of the Israeli attacks on Gaza, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The report explained that the 39 million tonnes of debris, equivalent to 107 kilogrammes of rubble per square metre in Gaza.

It highlights the pollution of soil and water resources in Gaza due to the use of explosive weapons and the risk of heavy metal leakage from damaged solar panels.

The report called for an immediate ceasefire in order to protect lives and reduce the impact on the environment.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 37,396 deaths and 85,523 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza since October 7, following a Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution requesting a ceasefire.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has accused Israel of genocide and ordered Tel Aviv to halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge.