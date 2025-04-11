3rd Most photographed place in India, Shah Rukh Khan owns it

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, often called the King of Bollywood, made a grand comeback in 2023 with blockbuster hits crossing Rs. 1000 crores at the box office. His charm, style, and charisma have once again placed him at the top of the film industry.

Mannat – A Dream Palace

One of the most prized possession of his life is his Bandra residence, ‘Mannat’. As per various reports, Mannat is worth Rs 200 crores and an interview with Radio Mirchi had revealed it is one of the most expensive things he owns. SRK lives in Mannat with his wife, Gauri Khan, children Aryan, AbRam, Suhana and his sister Shehnaz.

Mannat is more than just a home—it’s a landmark. Every year, on his birthday, lakhs of fans gather outside its gates, hoping to see their favorite superstar.

According to latest reports, Mannat is the most photographed location in India after the Taj Mahal and Gateway of India.

Shah Rukh Khan had his heart set on ‘Villa Vienna’, the original name of Mannat, since the filming of Yes Boss in 1997. After a long wait, SRK finally bought ‘Villa Vienna’ from the ‘Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust’ in 2001.Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s dream house was originally named ‘Villa Vienna’ and was later changed to ‘Jannat’. But, as all his wishes started coming true, and his career hit an all-time high after buying his dream house, he finally ended up naming it ‘Mannat’ in 2005.

Shah Rukh Khan moves to rented house

Recently, SRK and his family have moved out of Mannat temporarily as renovation work is underway. They’ve relocated to two luxurious duplex apartments in Pali Hill, Khar.