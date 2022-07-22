4.33 kg smuggled gold seized at Hyderabad airport

Published: 22nd July 2022
Hyderabad: Smuggled gold weighing a total of over 4 kg was seized at the airport here in two separate incidents, the Customs department said on Friday.

In one of the incidents, the Air Intelligence Unit officials on July 21 apprehended two male passengers who arrived here from Dubai, for attempting to smuggle 3.591 kg yellow metal by concealing it in undergarments and rectum. The value of the gold is estimated to be Rs 1.87 crore.

In the other case, a male passenger was intercepted on Thursday while trying to smuggle gold by hiding it inside an exhaust fan and electric juicer. The net weight of the gold was 740 Gms, the Customs said.

