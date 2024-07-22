4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan’s Ibaraki: JMA

The tremors were felt in central Tokyo, with no tsunami warnings issued.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 22nd July 2024 7:55 am IST
Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 on Monday struck the Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki, just northeast of Tokyo, the country’s weather agency said.

The temblor occurred at 10:07 a.m. local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

At a depth of 90 km, the epicentre was located off northern Ibaraki prefecture at a latitude of 36.8 degrees north and a longitude of 140.8 degrees east, Xinhua news agency reported.

