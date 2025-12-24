4 Allu Arjun’s upcoming movies fans can’t stop talking about

Amid the ongoing buzz and speculation, Allu Arjun has an exciting lineup of projects ahead, featuring a mix of officially confirmed ones and others that are still in the rumour mill or early discussion stages

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 24th December 2025 4:36 pm IST
Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

Mumbai: After Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is widely seen as one of the biggest stars in India, and fans are closely watching what he does next. 

A major part of that talk is his long discussed reunion with Trivikram Srinivas, a mythological project that was first linked to Allu Arjun, then reportedly shifted to Jr NTR, and now is again being discussed as returning to Allu Arjun, with no official confirmation yet. 

AA22xA6 confirmed

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film is officially confirmed by trade outlets, and it is expected to be mounted on a very large scale.  Meanwhile, Pushpa 3 is planned for 2028, as stated by producer Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. 

Allu Arjun’s upcoming films

  •  AA22 with Atlee (officially announced) 
  •  AA23 with Lokesh Kanagaraj (reports say a script was narrated, not officially announced) 
  •  AA24 with Trivikram (rumoured “God of War” mythological film)
  •  AA25 with Sandeep Reddy Vanga (project announced in 2023)

