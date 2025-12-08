4 arrested for black-marketing tickets of India-SA’s Cuttack T20

Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said strict action is being taken against those involved in black-marketing of tickets.

Representational image

Cuttack: Four people were arrested for allegedly black-marketing the tickets of the India-South Africa T20 match in Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on Tuesday, police said.

While 12 tickets being sold at inflated rates were seized by officers of the Bidanasi police station, nine tickets were recovered from the Dargha Bazar police station area, they said.

Four separate cases were lodged in connection with the incident at the two police stations, they added.

In view of the cricket match, traffic restrictions have also been imposed in the city.

“As heavy traffic is expected on all routes leading to the stadium due to team movement and match-related activities on December 8 and 9, 2025, the commuters have been requested to plan their travel accordingly and follow the instructions of traffic personnel,” said a police communique.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 pm to 9 pm on Monday, and from 8 am till the end of the match on Tuesday.

