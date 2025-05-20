4 arrested by Hyderabad police for selling fake tiger skin

Hyderabad: Four conmen who tried to trick people by selling them fake tiger skin were caught by Hyderabad police. The accused were reportedly trying using dog skin, which they painted to make it look like a tiger’s coat.

The accused M Vijay Kishore, 39, Chinta Shankar, 63, Mirza Wilayath Ali Baig, 43 and K Bachi Reddy, 62, formed a gang and were searching for customers to sell the fake tiger skin to gullible people in Hyderabad.

They were planning to sell it for Rs 50 lakh as people people believe that keeping tiger skin in their houses will bring fortune and money. Influential often people keep it in their houses for decorative purposes as well.

Vijay, a native of Bellampally and Shankar, a native of Mancherial, both brought the fake tiger skin to the city and with help of Wilayat and Bachi Reddy were searching for customers.

Vijay and Shankar, unskinned a dead dog and then painted it to resemble the coat of a tiger. On credible information, the Task Force team caught them and seized the fake skin.