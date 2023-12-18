4 back-to-back earthquakes jolt Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were struck by four subsequent earthquakes in less than an hour on Monday, December 18.

The sequence began with a significant earthquake at 3:48 pm with its epicenter in Kargil, Ladakh at coordinates 76.74°E, 33.15°N with a depth of 10 km and 5.7 magnitude.

Another earthquake of 3.6 magnitude struck Kishtwar at 4:18 pm with a depth of 10 km. The epicenter of the quake was identified at coordinates 33.37°N, 76.57°E, according to data from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Prior to this the region, experienced another earthquake with magnitude of 3.8. The seismic event occurred at 4:01 pm with a depth of 10 km and its coordinates were recorded at 33.34°N, 76.78°E.

At 4:25 p.m, another earthquake struck Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, this one with a magnitude of 5.1 and the epicenter was reported at 76.7188°E, 33.1832°N with a depth of 16 km.

The successive earthquakes have promoted concerns among the residents and the authorities have advised them to remain vigilant and be prepared for further seismic activities.

However, no casualties or destruction of property was reported in the region, official sources said.