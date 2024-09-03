4 BIG updates on Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie

Mumbai: After the phenomenal success of Jawan, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee has quickly become one of the most sought-after directors in Indian cinema. The latest buzz in the industry is that Atlee has locked in Salman Khan for his next big project, which is already one of the most anticipated films.

Salman Khan, who was thoroughly impressed with the basic plot, asked Atlee for a complete script narration. After hearing the final draft, Salman was reportedly very pleased, and the project is now moving forward. In an exciting development, the film is said to be a double-hero action entertainer, with Atlee suggesting none other than Kamal Haasan for the second lead role. Talks with Kamal Haasan are currently ongoing.

Here are the four latest updates on this much-awaited project:

Double-Hero Action Film: Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan are expected to share the screen in this high-octane action entertainer.

The pre-production work is slated to kick off in October 2024, setting the stage for the film’s massive scale.

The filming is scheduled to commence in January 2025.

Sun Pictures, known for backing big-budget films, will be producing this mega-project.

More details about this exciting collaboration will be announced officially soon.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Sikandar, another highly anticipated film, which is set to release on Eid 2025.