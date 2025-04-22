4 cardinals, including two from Kerala, eligible to vote for new Pope

Kochi: Four cardinals from India, including two from Kerala, are eligible to vote in the cardinals’ conclave, expected to be held at the Vatican next week, to elect the new Pope following the death of Pope Francis, church sources said here.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote, as per the regulations, they said.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

Anthony Poola, the Archbishop of Hyderabad; Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman; Cardinal Baselios Cleemis of the Syro-Malankara Church; and George Koovakkad, the newly appointed cardinal, are the four who can cast votes in the upcoming conclave, according to a church spokesperson.

“There are a total of 252 cardinals in the Church. Among them, those below 80 years of age can vote to elect the new Pope. Cardinals Cleemis and Koovakkad are the Keralites who will participate in the process,” Fr Antony Vadakkekkara, Secretary of the Media Commission of the Syro-Malabar Church, told PTI.

The 64-year-old Cardinal Cleemis is the Major Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram and heads the prominent Syro-Malankara rite of the Catholic Church.

A native of Changanassery in the state, Cardinal Koovakkad (51) is the youngest cardinal from the country and currently serves as a Vatican official.

Interestingly, the Syro-Malabar Church, one of the most prominent Eastern Catholic Churches under the Holy See with around 5.5 million members, will have no role in the selection of the new Pope.

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry of the Syro-Malabar Church, who turned 80 a few days ago, is no longer eligible to take part in the upcoming conclave.

“Cardinal Alencherry had voted in the election to choose the Pope last time. But this time, he will not be able to attend, as he turned 80 just days ago,” Vadakkekkara said.

When asked about the Syro-Malabar Church losing representation in the selection of the new Pope, he clarified that it is not a representative voting system.

“Once someone becomes a cardinal, he is entitled to vote. It is not a system of representing any particular denomination,” the spokesperson added.

Koovakkad actually belongs to the Syro-Malabar Church, but as he is a Vatican official, he would technically be considered a representative of the Latin Church, he noted.

Meanwhile, Fr Thomas Tharayil, spokesperson of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), said cardinals from around the world would be arriving at the Vatican by Wednesday.

“Cardinal Cleemis left for Rome this morning. Cardinal Koovakkad is already there. As per our information, the funeral of Pope Francis is likely to be held on 26 March. If so, the cardinal conclave is likely to be held on March 28,” he told PTI.

However, the Vatican has yet to announce a final date in this regard, the KCBC spokesperson added.

According to the most recently updated Vatican statistics, there were 136 cardinals under the age of 80 eligible to vote, although that number may change before the conclave begins.

Those over 80 cannot vote but may participate in pre-conclave meetings, known as general congregations, where issues facing the Church are discussed.