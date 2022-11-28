4 ‘challengers’ confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: The controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 16 has successfully completed two months and the curiosity among fans to know who will win the show is already high. Twists & turns by the makers are keeping the audience edge of their seats. Entry of wildcard contestants and seniors mid-away has always been one of the most interesting dramatic parts of Bigg Boss.

Challengers, Wildcard Contestants In Bigg Boss 16

Like every season, this year too makers are planning to bring in some celebrities as wildcards and seniors. While there is no confirmation about the same yet, we hear that makers are planning to bring in 4 to 5 contestants as ‘challengers’ who will be seen taking the charge of freshers. This move is to spice up the things inside the house.

Buzz has it that a few former Bigg Boss contestants are in talks to participate in the ongoing season as challengers. BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, second runner-up Karan Kundrra and finalist Rajiv Adatia might enter the house to grill the contestants. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Sunny Waghchoure To Enter The Show

Sunny Waghchoure of the popular ‘Golden Guys’ duo is set to enter Bigg Boss 16 house soon as the first wild card contestant. He took to his Instagram and confirmed his entry. Sharing the logo of Bigg Boss, he wrote, “FINALLY DREAM COMES TRUE #bigboss16 ENTRY.”

Do you want to see these popular ex-Bigg Boss contestants inside the house? If not, which celebrity are you wishing to see as a challenger? Comment below.