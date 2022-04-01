4 changes effected in top echelons of Army, Navy

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 1st April 2022 10:47 pm IST
Indian Army
Representative Image

New Delhi: Four changes were effected in the top echelons of the Army and the Navy on Thursday and Friday.

Lieutenant General S S Mahal took charge of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lieutenant General C Bansi Ponnappa took charge as the Adjutant General of the Indian Army, Vice Admiral Ajay Kocchar assumed the post of Commandant of the National Defence Academy and Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru took charge as the Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff.

“Lieutenant General SS Mahal assumed the command of ARTRAC today (Friday). On assuming command, Army Commander reviewed the Guard of Honour and exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm,” the Army wrote on Twitter.

MS Education Academy

Lieutenant General C Bansi Ponnappa took charge as the Adjutant General of the Army on Friday, it said.

“Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar assumed the appointment of Commandant, National Defence Academy, on April 1 from Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor,” the Navy said in a statement.

It added that Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru took charge as the Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff on March 31.

Mahindru succeeded Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh, who retired after more than 38 years of illustrious service on March 31, the Navy said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button