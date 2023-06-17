4 dead, 6 injured in car-carrier vehicle collision in Andhra’s Godavari

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 17th June 2023 9:59 am IST
4 dead, 6 injured in car-carrier vehicle collision in Andhra's Godavari
Road accidents (Representative image)

East Godavari: At least four persons were killed, while six others were injured in a collision between a car and a carrier vehicle on Madiki National Highway in East Godavari district on Saturday morning, police said.

The dead included the driver of the car and three persons travelling in the carrier vehicle.

Circle Inspector Rajani Kumar, said, “The incident happened in early morning.

A car rammed into the carrier vehicle and it led to the death of four people along with the car driver. We have shifted the deceased to Mandapeta area hospital for postmortem.”

Three die of electrocution during relative’s cremation in Andhra

“The injured have been shifted to Rajahmundry Government Hospital. We have registered a case and the investigation is underway, ” the Circle Inspector added.

On June 11, two persons were killed and nine others were injured after a tempo headed towards Anjeramma temple was hit by a milk van going from Puttur to Tirupati, police said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Girjamma and Revanth.
Police inspector, Naveen said, “A serious road accident took place in Vadamalapet of the Tirupati district on Sunday.

A tempo, leaving for Anjeramma Temple from Tirupati, was hit by a milk van going from Puttur to Tirupati. Two died on the spot and nine others were seriously injured.”

“The injured were shifted to Tirupati Ruya Hospital,” the inspector added.
According to police officials, the cause of the accident is the negligence of the tempo driver. (ANI)

