4 dead, two severely injured in cylinder blast in Andhra

The cylinder blast triggered a collapse of the house's wall in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Updated: 28th May 2022 12:09 pm IST
4 dead, two severely injured in cylinder blast in Andhra
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Anantapur: At least four people were killed and two others were severely injured after a cylinder blast triggered a collapse of the house’s wall in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, said police on Saturday.

“Today in the wee hours a cylinder blasted in a residence in Mulakaledu village in Anantapur. Due to the impact of the blast neighboring residence’s wall collapsed and crushed four members to death and two severely injured. Immediately after receiving information police reached the spot and began a rescue operation,” said Faqeerappa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Anantapur.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the dead bodies were taken to the morgue for post-mortem.

MS Education Academy

A case has been registered and further probe is on.


Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button