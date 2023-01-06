4 from Dubai caught for smuggling gold at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport’s (RGIA) authorities caught four passengers who were allegedly smuggling gold and seized 1200 grams of gold valued at Rs 77.02 lakh on Friday.

The officials on suspicion stopped and checked four passengers who arrived in two different flights from Dubai.

They found a gold bar weighing – 465 grams, a chain weighing 360 grams and gold paste of 584 grams all valued at Rs. 77.02 lakh concealed with them.

The gold is seized and a case has been booked. Further investigation is going on.