4 held by Hyderabad police for extortion; phone, cash recovered

Hyderabad: Four people were arrested for extortion in Hyderabad’s Nampally, on Thursday, August 7. The police recovered a mobile phone and Rs 22,500 cash from them.

The accused were identified as Shaik Akram, 27, a tyre mechanic and resident of Aghapura; Ghulam Samdani, 20, an AC technician; T. Santhosh, 21, a tanker driver; and Pouth Reddy Prabhas, 18, a water tanker cleaner, all residents of Nampally.

On August 3, K. Gyaneshwar filed a complaint with the Nampally police stating that on August 2 he and his brother were stopped by the accused while heading to the Nampally railway station. Gyaneshwar and his brother were abused and threatened before the accused snatched the complainant’s mobile phone and forced them to give the password for the PhonePe app.

A few minutes later, Gyaneshwar an email alert regarding a money transaction worth Rs 22,500, which was transferred to “SPIRIT ONLINE SERVICES”. Based on the complaint, the Nampally police registered a case of under 126(2) for wrongful restraint, 308(2) for extortion, 351 for criminal intimidation, 351(2) imprisonment for criminal intimidation, r/w 3(5) common intension Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused..