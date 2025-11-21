Winter in Hyderabad arrives with its own charm, with cool mornings, crisp nights, and a collective craving for something warm to sip on. While hot chocolate is usually the first drink that comes to mind, the city offers far more interesting, flavour-rich options rooted in culture and comfort. These are the drinks that warm your hands, soothe your throat, and remind you why Hyderabad’s beverage scene is unlike any other.

From Irani cafes that have shaped the city’s identity to kitchens simmering traditional recipes, Hyderabad’s winter beverages carry heritage, nostalgia, and indulgence in every cup. If you are looking for something different this season, Siasat.com has made a list of four Hyderabadi drinks that offer the perfect local alternative.

Best drinks to try in Hyderabad this winter 2025

1. Irani Chai

Yes! You guessed it right. Our list could not have started without Hyderabad’s beloved Irani Chai on top. It is known for its slow-brewed decoction and milk simmered until thick and creamy. This chai has a sweetness and richness that rivals the indulgence of hot chocolate. Served in small ceramic cups and paired with Osmania biscuits, it feels like a cosy dessert in a cup.

Where to try? Siasat.com recommends Nimrah Cafe and Bakery, Taiba Bakery, Grand Hotel and Blue Sea Tea and Snack.

2. Sulemani Chai

For those who prefer something lighter, Sulemani chai is a refreshing black tea infused with lemon, mint, subtle spices, and sometimes sugar as well. Popular in many Hyderabad tea stalls, this milkless drink offers warmth without heaviness, making it the perfect choice for a comforting drink without the richness of cocoa. Its citrusy, spiced profile makes it soothing after meals and ideal for winter evenings.

Where to try? Go to any tea stall in the Barkas area and you will not leave disappointed.

3. Hareera

A traditional winter drink in Hyderabad, hareera is made by simmering milk with ground almonds, saffron, semolina, and cardamom. Enjoyed throughout winter in Hyderabad, it is nourishing, velvety, and aromatic. The almond base gives it a wholesome, festive richness, making it one of the closest desi equivalents to a warm, creamy hot chocolate.

Where to try? Hareera is more of a home-style, traditional drink and is not as commonly found at big chain cafes. To make it at home, try out the recipe here.

4. Kesar Badam Milk

While not exactly Hyderabadi, hot kesar badam milk is another indulgent winter favourite here. Made by infusing milk with crushed almonds and saffron, it delivers a warm, nutty sweetness and a hint of floral luxury. Smooth, fragrant, and deeply comforting, it offers the same cosy satisfaction as hot chocolate, with a distinctly Hyderabadi touch.

Where to try? Siasat.com recommends Hassan Dairy & Cafe and Chattu Ram Yadav Milk House.

Have you tried these drinks in Hyderabad? Comment below.