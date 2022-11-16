4 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Andhra’s Kakinada

Two people are seriously injured and the rest suffered minor injuries and are undergoing medical treatment.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Updated: 16th November 2022 1:00 pm IST
3 killed in road accident near Hyderabad

Kakinada: Four people were killed and two others injured after a Tata Magic auto collided with a lorry on the Mallepally national highway of Andhra Pradesh’s Gandepalli in the early hours of Wednesday.

Also Read
Our relations with Centre above politics: Andhra Pradesh CM

Out of the four people who lost their lives from the 13 who were onboard the Tata Magic auto, one died on the spot, while three others died at the Rajahmundry Government Hospital, according to an official.

Two people are seriously injured and the rest suffered minor injuries and are undergoing medical treatment.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button