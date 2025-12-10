4 killed, 27 injured in bus-truck collision on Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway

The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner towards Jaipur when they rammed into each other.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th December 2025 12:28 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Jaipur: Four people were killed and 27 others injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck on Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night.

The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner towards Jaipur when they rammed into each other.

The police said that four persons died in the accident, adding that 15 injured were admitted to the Sikar district hospital while 13 were given primary treatment at Fatehgarh. One critically injured person referred from the Sikar district hospital to SMS Hospital in Jaipur died during treatment, the police said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

The group of passengers was returning Gujarat after visiting Jammu and Kashmir when the accident occurred, the police added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th December 2025 12:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button