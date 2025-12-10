4 killed, 27 injured in bus-truck collision on Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway

Jaipur: Four people were killed and 27 others injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck on Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night.

The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner towards Jaipur when they rammed into each other.

The police said that four persons died in the accident, adding that 15 injured were admitted to the Sikar district hospital while 13 were given primary treatment at Fatehgarh. One critically injured person referred from the Sikar district hospital to SMS Hospital in Jaipur died during treatment, the police said.

The group of passengers was returning Gujarat after visiting Jammu and Kashmir when the accident occurred, the police added.