4 killed, 7 injured in J&K road accident

Published: 4th June 2022 9:03 pm IST
Jammu: Four persons were killed while seven others were injured in a road accident in J&K’s Poonch district on Saturday.

Police sources said a Tata Sumo taxi went out of driver’s control and rolled down into the Barari Nallah in Saujiyan village of Poonch district.

“One person was killed on the spot while 10 others received injuries. All of them were shifted to the Saujiyan sub-district hospital where another injured person succumbed to his injuries.

“Later, eight injured persons were referred to the Poonch district hospital, where two more persons died, taking the toll to four.

“The remaining passengers are being treated in the hospital,” sources said.

