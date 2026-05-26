4 lakh workers say no to Ranveer Singh, Here’s why

Hyderabad: A major controversy has shaken Bollywood after more than four lakh film workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. The move comes after his exit from the upcoming film Don 3 and has sparked debate across the industry.

Why Did FWICE Take Action Against Ranveer Singh?

According to FWICE, the issue began when Ranveer Singh reportedly stepped away from Don 3 close to the planned shoot schedule. The project had been under development for nearly three years and producers claim a large amount had already been invested in pre-production.

The complaint was first raised by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani through the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, which later involved FWICE.

FWICE leaders stated that multiple attempts were made to hear Ranveer’s side before announcing the decision.

What Does the Boycott Mean for Ranveer Singh?

The federation has instructed its members across different departments, including technicians, camera teams, spot staff, light crews and production workers, not to work on projects involving Ranveer Singh until the matter is resolved.

This is not a legal ban and does not stop the actor from signing films. However, in practical terms, it can make film production difficult because large-scale shoots depend heavily on these workers.

Can Ranveer Singh Challenge This Decision?

Industry experts believe the issue is more complicated than a simple boycott.

Ranveer’s reported position is that the dispute is contractual and should be handled legally rather than by an industry body. Trade organisations like FWICE usually mediate disputes but do not have the power to legally decide commercial contract matters.

What Has Ranveer Singh Said?

Through his spokesperson, Ranveer maintained a calm approach and said he respects the film fraternity and everyone connected to Don 3. He also said he prefers handling professional matters with dignity and mutual respect rather than public arguments.

For now, Bollywood is watching closely to see whether the issue ends through discussion or moves toward legal action.