4 more held for attacking Chilkur Balaji priest in Hyderabad, total arrests now 18

Hyderabad: Four more persons were arrested on Saturday, February 15 for attacking Chilkur Balaji head priest CS Rangarajan in Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as G Ramadevi, A Rajyalaxmi and B Mukambika, all from Khammam district of Telangana and C Jagadish from Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. According to Moinabad police, they were lured by the prime accused Veera Raghava Reddy into joining the ‘Rama Rajyam Society’ in exchange for financial support and food.

Reddy was arrested by the Moinabad police on February 9, after receiving a complaint from the Chilkur Balaj temple head priest alleging an attack on him at his residence early in the morning. Dr Rangarajan alleged that he was forced to join the society by its founder Raghava Reddy.

So far 18 accused have been arrested in the case.

Nearly a week ago, the head priest of the Chilkur Balaji temple was allegedly physically attacked and manhandled by a group of people who claimed to be ‘working to establish Rama Rajya,’.

The incident occurred on February 7. However, it came to light after the…

Big-shot politicians including BRS working president KTR along with other leaders paid the Chilkur temple head priest a visit, condemning the attack and seeking accountability and safety of Ranjarajan.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy called Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest over the phone on February 10 enquiring about the attack and assured Rangarajan that the Hyderabad police department ha been given strict orders against the assailants.