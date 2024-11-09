4 of a Hyderabad family, driver die as car collides with truck in Karnataka

Hyderabad: A devastating accident in Karnataka resulted in the deaths of four family members from Hyderabad, along with the driver of a truck, on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The incident occurred when their car collided head-on with a Mahindra pickup truck near Maragutti Cross, approximately 40 kilometres from Karaburagi, within the Kamalapura police station area. Initial reports suggest that the family was travelling to the Ganagapur temple at the time of the crash.

Among the deceased have been identified as Bhargav Krishna and his wife Sangeetha. Authorities are currently working to confirm the identities of the other two victims and are reaching out to their relatives for assistance.

The local police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident. They are expected to provide further updates as their inquiries progress. Investigators are focusing on various factors that may have contributed to the collision, including road conditions and vehicle speeds.